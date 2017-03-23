

Justice Stephen Rogin is expected to decide Thursday whether to admit breath and blood samples as evidence in the Calvin Crosby impaired driving trial.

Defence Lawyer for Crosby, John Sitter is asking the court to throw out the breath and blood samples taken from Crosby in the hours after the crash.

Crosby was the driver of an SUV in April 2014 that collided with a sedan on Lauzon Road claiming the life of 20-year-old Katie Robson.

Officers on scene testified earlier about the smell of alcohol on his breath and the fact Crosby admitted to drinking, gave them the grounds to ask for and obtain a breath test.

That test was taken about two hours after the accident and more than three hours after Crosby says he had his last alcoholic beverage. The Criminal Code of Canada requires a breath test be done on a suspected impaired driver within three hours of drinking.

A decision surrounding the samples is expected at 10 a.m.