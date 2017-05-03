

The debate over cameras in Uber cars has once again reared its head.

It comes after the weekend death of a London cab driver, who was allegedly beaten by a passenger and the attack was caught on video.

About a month ago, Windsor councillors officially allowed Uber into Windsor with regulations tailored towards so called 'transportation network companies.'

Left out of those regulations was video cameras in Ubers.

Local cabs must have them and it could be a very important piece of evidence in the London murder.

Still, the tragedy has not changed the minds of some on Windsor Council, who opposed putting cameras into Ubers.

For reaction from local drivers and Windsor’s mayor, watch the report by CTV’s Rich Garton.