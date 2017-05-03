Featured
Debate returns over cameras in Uber vehicles
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017 4:44PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 3, 2017 5:28PM EDT
The debate over cameras in Uber cars has once again reared its head.
It comes after the weekend death of a London cab driver, who was allegedly beaten by a passenger and the attack was caught on video.
About a month ago, Windsor councillors officially allowed Uber into Windsor with regulations tailored towards so called 'transportation network companies.'
Left out of those regulations was video cameras in Ubers.
Local cabs must have them and it could be a very important piece of evidence in the London murder.
Still, the tragedy has not changed the minds of some on Windsor Council, who opposed putting cameras into Ubers.
For reaction from local drivers and Windsor’s mayor, watch the report by CTV’s Rich Garton.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Police identify three vehicles possibly related to Tecumseh Road homicide
- Alleged assault with noxious substance at Kennedy High School
- Rainfall warning issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
- Debate returns over cameras in Uber vehicles
- Wallaceburg man inspired to give back to Ronald McDonald House