The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is still waiting for the immunization records of more than 1,000 elementary school students before suspension notices are issued next week.

Health officials are pleased about 1,300 parents and guardians have so far submitted records since the beginning of the school year.

Students born from 2008 to 2011 with incomplete immunization records will be suspended from school for up to twenty days starting on Sept. 28.

There's a link on the health unit’s website for more information and ways to get the information in before deadline.