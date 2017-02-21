Featured
Deadline looms for Jamieson Laboratories workers
The logo for Jamieson Laboratories can be seen in this undated photo. (Facebook/ CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 12:07PM EST
With a deadline of early Wednesday morning, talks continue between Unifor and Jamieson Laboratories Ltd. in Windsor.
Local 195 President Gerry Farnham says so far he’s been pleased with the progress of the negotiations.
Farnham represents 240 workers and their contract expires one minute passed midnight.
He says even without a tentative deal a strike could be averted if discussions continue to move forward.
Jamieson is a manufacturer of natural health products.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.