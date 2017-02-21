

CTV Windsor





With a deadline of early Wednesday morning, talks continue between Unifor and Jamieson Laboratories Ltd. in Windsor.

Local 195 President Gerry Farnham says so far he’s been pleased with the progress of the negotiations.

Farnham represents 240 workers and their contract expires one minute passed midnight.

He says even without a tentative deal a strike could be averted if discussions continue to move forward.

Jamieson is a manufacturer of natural health products.