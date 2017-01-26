

CTV Windsor





The City of Windsor and government of Ontario are reminding residents that the deadline to apply for financial assistance for those affected by the floods last fall is fast approaching.

The deadline to apply for assistance through the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program is January 31, 2017.

The option to apply was made available for residents of Windsor, Tecumseh, and Lakeshore after the flooding on September 29, 2016.

You can review the program’s guidelines and eligibility information here.

For those still unsure if you’re eligible or have questions about your application, you can call 1-844-780-8925 for more information or email disasterassistance@ontario.ca.

The City of Windsor has several tips online for those filling out applications.