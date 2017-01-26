Featured
Deadline approaching for provincial flood relief
Vehicles struggled to get through flooded streets in Windsor and Tecumseh, Ont., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 5:40AM EST
The City of Windsor and government of Ontario are reminding residents that the deadline to apply for financial assistance for those affected by the floods last fall is fast approaching.
The deadline to apply for assistance through the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program is January 31, 2017.
The option to apply was made available for residents of Windsor, Tecumseh, and Lakeshore after the flooding on September 29, 2016.
You can review the program’s guidelines and eligibility information here.
For those still unsure if you’re eligible or have questions about your application, you can call 1-844-780-8925 for more information or email disasterassistance@ontario.ca.
The City of Windsor has several tips online for those filling out applications.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Town hall meeting Thursday ahead of Rec Centre referendum
- Two people sent to hospital after pickup truck and tractor trailer crash
- McDonald's, A&W to launch all-day breakfast across Canada
- Bell Let's Talk raises more than $6.5 million for mental health
- Cassandra Kaake’s killer calls himself a 'monster' in videotaped statement