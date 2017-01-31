

CTV Windsor





A daycare centre is moving to a new location inside the soon-to-be built Kindergarten to Grade 12 school in Kingsville.

The Greater Essex County District School Board and Division Road Preschool are teaming up to make the project a reality.

The new building will have six child care rooms that will provide daycare before and after the school day.

About 90 spaces will be made available from infants to children 12 years of age.

The new school is set to open in September 2019.