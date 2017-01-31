Featured
Daycare centre moving into new Kingsville school
A daycare centre is moving to a new location inside the soon-to-be built Kindergarten to Grade 12 school in Kingsville,Ont. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, January 31, 2017 4:47PM EST
A daycare centre is moving to a new location inside the soon-to-be built Kindergarten to Grade 12 school in Kingsville.
The Greater Essex County District School Board and Division Road Preschool are teaming up to make the project a reality.
The new building will have six child care rooms that will provide daycare before and after the school day.
About 90 spaces will be made available from infants to children 12 years of age.
The new school is set to open in September 2019.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.