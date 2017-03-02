

It was a day of motivation for 1,200 Catholic grade school students in Windsor Essex.

They attended We-Day at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts on Thursday.

One by one, talented performers took center stage with powerful messages meant to inspire students to help make the world a better place.

“The goal is to empower youth, to inspire them to become change makers locally and globally,” says We Day organizer Lori Clement. “This is our future, and we want them to recognize that, and begin to step up and take action.”

Motivational speaker Spencer West lost his legs at a young age, but shared his story about climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in his wheelchair.

West told the crowd “you are all change makers.”