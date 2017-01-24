Featured
Day 2 of sentencing submissions for pregnant Windsor woman's killer
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 10:37AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 6:36PM EST
It’s the second day of sentencing submissions for a man who pleaded guilty to second degree murder of a pregnant Windsor woman.
Warning: some may find details in this case extremely disturbing.
Matthew Brush, of LaSalle, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Cassandra Kaake, who was seven months pregnant at the time.
Emergency crews were called to the home on Dec. 11, 2014 for a fire and discovered Kaake’s body.
In November, Brush also pled guilty to arson.
CTV’s Stefanie Masotti has more from the courtroom:
