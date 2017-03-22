

CTV Windsor





Veterans Affairs Canada now confirms an office in Windsor will re-open on April 21st.

A spokesperson says the office will be located on the sixth floor of 1 Riverside Drive West.

The Veterans Affairs Minister announced the new site in August.

Kent Hehr said the new site will employ 17 staff who'll serve 2,800 vets and their families.

The previous office at University Avenue West closed in 2014.