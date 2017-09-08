Date set for pretrial in murder of Marcus Pierce
Marcus Pierce is seen with his young son in this Facebook photo by Kaila Arcand.
Published Friday, September 8, 2017 4:30PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 8, 2017 4:37PM EDT
A date has been set for pretrial in the murder of Marcus Pierce.
The 18-year-old Pierce was killed during a fight in Belle River on July 13.
A 17-year-old Lakeshore boy is charged with second degree murder and two counts of assault causing bodily harm. He made a brief court appearance Friday.
The youth cannot be identified under Youth Criminal Justice Act.
A pretrial is scheduled for Oct. 4.