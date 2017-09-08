

CTV Windsor





A date has been set for pretrial in the murder of Marcus Pierce.

The 18-year-old Pierce was killed during a fight in Belle River on July 13.

A 17-year-old Lakeshore boy is charged with second degree murder and two counts of assault causing bodily harm. He made a brief court appearance Friday.

The youth cannot be identified under Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A pretrial is scheduled for Oct. 4.