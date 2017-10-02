

A dangerous offender hearing continued in superior court Monday for a Windsor man who was found guilty of 53 child pornography-related offences.

Daniel Nickolson was found guilty in September 2016.

The charges against Nickolson stem from a Windsor police child exploitation unit investigation that started in May 2013.

The Crown continued submissions Monday and argued that Nickolson may re-offend.

A date to determine if he should be listed as a dangerous offender has been set for Nov. 3.