Dangerous offender hearing continues for Windsor man
Daniel Nickolson is seen in this photo released by the RCMP.
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, October 2, 2017 4:02PM EDT
A dangerous offender hearing continued in superior court Monday for a Windsor man who was found guilty of 53 child pornography-related offences.
Daniel Nickolson was found guilty in September 2016.
The charges against Nickolson stem from a Windsor police child exploitation unit investigation that started in May 2013.
The Crown continued submissions Monday and argued that Nickolson may re-offend.
A date to determine if he should be listed as a dangerous offender has been set for Nov. 3.