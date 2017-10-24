

Chatham Kent OPP say they continue to stop dangerous and aggressive drivers on Highway 401.

Police say officers spotted a westbound vehicle travelling in excess of 160 km/hr on the highway near Dillon Road around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Braedon MacLean, 21, of Tilbury was charged with racing a motor vehicle and had his licence suspended and vehicle impounded for seven days.

Police also responded to a traffic complaint around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday about a westbound vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and passing other vehicles on the left shoulder on the highway.

An officer spotted the vehicle traveling in excess of 180 km/hr.

After stopping the vehicle, the officer determined the driver had consumed alcohol.

Adam Carriera, 26, of Oakville faces numerous charges including dangerous driving and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Chatham-Kent OPP would like to remind drivers that stunt driving or racing is one of the most serious and reckless forms of aggressive driving, and it puts everyone on the road at serious risk of injury or death.