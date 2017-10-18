Damage estimated at $95K after Church Street fire
Firefighters battle a fire in the upper unit of a duplex at 1621 Church Ave, Oct. 17, 2017. (Kimberley Johnson / AM800)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, October 18, 2017 5:00PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 18, 2017 5:33PM EDT
Windsor fire officials say damage is estimated at $95,000 after a kitchen fire on Church Street.
The blaze sent a woman to a Detroit hospital in critical condition.
The fire started in the kitchen in the upper unit around 4 a.m. Tuesday at a duplex at 1621 Church St.
The cause of the blaze is believed to be unattended cooking.