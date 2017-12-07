Damage estimated at $75K after house fire on St. Louis Avenue
Firefighters were called St. Louis Avenue on Thursday morning in Windsor, Ont., on Dec. 7, 2017. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, December 7, 2017 9:52AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 7, 2017 11:01AM EST
Windsor fire officials say damage is estimated at $75,000 after a house fire in east Windsor.
Firefighters were called to 906 St. Louis Ave. around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
It was caused by an accidental electrical failure in the attic space of the house under renovation.
There were no reported injuries.