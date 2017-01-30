

CTV Windsor





No one was hurt after a fire in one of the rooms at the Flamingo Motel in Chatham.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Grand Avenue East just before 6p.m. on Sunday.

They moved quickly to limit the damage to one room, but neighbouring units sustained minimal smoke damage.

Damage is pegged at $200,000.

The cause of the fire is not suspicious, but it is listed as undetermined.