Damage estimated at $200K after fire at Flamingo Motel in Chatham
Damage is estimated at $200,000 after a fire at the Flamingo Motel in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent fire department)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, January 30, 2017 3:32PM EST
No one was hurt after a fire in one of the rooms at the Flamingo Motel in Chatham.
Firefighters responded to the blaze on Grand Avenue East just before 6p.m. on Sunday.
They moved quickly to limit the damage to one room, but neighbouring units sustained minimal smoke damage.
Damage is pegged at $200,000.
The cause of the fire is not suspicious, but it is listed as undetermined.
