No one was hurt after a house fire north of Bothwell.

Firefighters from the Bothwell and Thamesville stations for Chatham-Kent Fire Services responded to the call around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews say they found the home on Haggerty Road near Johnston Road fully engulfed.

Damage is estimated at nearly $190,000.

No one was home at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.