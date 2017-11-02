Damage estimated at $190K for Bothwell house fire
Firefighters battle a blaze on Haggerty Road in Bothwell, Ont. (Courtesy Chathem-Kent Fire Services)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 11:08AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, November 2, 2017 11:25AM EDT
No one was hurt after a house fire north of Bothwell.
Firefighters from the Bothwell and Thamesville stations for Chatham-Kent Fire Services responded to the call around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Crews say they found the home on Haggerty Road near Johnston Road fully engulfed.
Damage is estimated at nearly $190,000.
No one was home at the time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.