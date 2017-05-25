

CTV Windsor





There is extensive damage to a home in Lakeshore after flames broke out early Thursday morning.

Lakeshore fire crews were called to a home on Orchard Park Drive just after 1 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found flames in an upstairs bedroom.

Officials say an oil scented lamp started the fire.

Two people got out of the home safely.

There's heavy smoke damage inside the home, and damage is pegged at $100,000.