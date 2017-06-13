Featured
Cyclist sent to hospital after getting hit by vehicle in Tecumseh
File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 3:42PM EDT
A 22-year-old female cyclist was injured after getting struck by a vehicle in Tecumseh.
Essex County OPP say it happened around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday at Howard Avenue and Laurier Parkway.
The cyclist was transported to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is continuing.
