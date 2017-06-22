

CTV Windsor





The owner of a Windsor home has been fined a total of $2,200 after pleading guilty to fire code violations in a fatal fire.

Xia Chen was in provincial offences court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to failing to install a carbon monoxide detector in a bedroom in the home at 395 Curry Avenue.

Chen also pleaded guilty to failing to prepare a written record of tests, which he was required to keep.

Four other charges against Chen were dropped, and all six charges against a co-accused, Ting Ding, were also dropped.

The two homeowners were charged after a female tenant died from smoke inhalation in a fire on February 13, 2016.

The cause of the fire was unattended cooking on a stove and damage was estimated at $150,000.