Curry Ave home owner fined for fire code violations
Published Thursday, June 22, 2017 4:03PM EDT
The owner of a Windsor home has been fined a total of $2,200 after pleading guilty to fire code violations in a fatal fire.
Xia Chen was in provincial offences court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to failing to install a carbon monoxide detector in a bedroom in the home at 395 Curry Avenue.
Chen also pleaded guilty to failing to prepare a written record of tests, which he was required to keep.
Four other charges against Chen were dropped, and all six charges against a co-accused, Ting Ding, were also dropped.
The two homeowners were charged after a female tenant died from smoke inhalation in a fire on February 13, 2016.
The cause of the fire was unattended cooking on a stove and damage was estimated at $150,000.
