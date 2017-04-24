Featured
CTV Windsor reporter Michelle Maluske wins RTDNA for EMS series
CTV Windsor reporter Michelle Maluske wins the Dave Rogers RTDNA award for her series on EMS workers and the challenges they face every day. (Courtesy CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, April 24, 2017 4:27PM EDT
CTV Windsor reporter Michelle Maluske won the Dave Rogers RTDNA award for her series on EMS workers and the challenges they face every day.
She picked up the central region award this past weekend in Toronto.
She spent 24 hours riding in the back of an ambulance and more than 60 hours putting the feature together.
During her acceptance speech, it was the paramedics that she gave the credit to.
“Thank you so much for recognizing what they do,” said Maluske.
