

CTV Windsor





CTV Windsor reporter Michelle Maluske won the Dave Rogers RTDNA award for her series on EMS workers and the challenges they face every day.

She picked up the central region award this past weekend in Toronto.

She spent 24 hours riding in the back of an ambulance and more than 60 hours putting the feature together.

During her acceptance speech, it was the paramedics that she gave the credit to.

“Thank you so much for recognizing what they do,” said Maluske.