The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) says soaring electricity bills at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance are unsustainable.

CTF says documents it obtained show the electricity bills for the hospital have grown from $1,230,757 in 2012-13 to $1,477,700 in 2016-17, an increase of more than 20 per cent.

“How is Chatham-Kent Health Alliance expected to manage their budget when electricity bills have rising (sic) dramatically every year?” a news release quotes CTF Ontario Director, Christine Van Geyn.

“The more the hospital has to spend keeping their lights on, the fewer resources they have for patients.”

The Chatham-Kent documents are a part of a CTF campaign rolling out across Ontario showing how high electricity costs are hurting health care.

CTF says it has found that hospital electricity bills are up in some cases, even though consumption is down.

For example, electricity bills at William Osler Health in Brampton are up $4.3 million, nearly 126 per cent, over the past five years. North Bay Regional Health has seen an increase of 19 per cent since 2012, even though consumption has fallen, and similarly, Brockville General saw a 48 per cent increase over five years.

Last Monday, the government announced that it would be spending $64 million this year to improve energy efficiency in hospitals.

“It is obvious that the government is paying attention to our campaign about high electricity bills in hospitals, but spending more money on energy efficiency programs won’t solve the problem,” Van Geyn said.

The “Stop High Energy Bills” campaign is part of a more than year-long campaign by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.