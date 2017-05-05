

CTV Windsor





Health care professionals and technology innovators are joining forces again this weekend to find new health-care solutions.

Hacking Health Windsor-Detroit is a cross-border collaborative.

It pairs front-line healthcare workers with web programmers and graphic artists. The goal is to find solutions to problems experienced in the medical field.

Director of Partnerships for WE-Tech Alliance Irek Kusmierczyk says the conference also helps grow businesses.

“There have been companies that have spun out of these events” notes Kusmierczyk.

The three-day event offers $30,000 worth of prizes for the most innovative solutions.

The event begins Friday evening at the Toldo Health Education Centre at the University of Windsor.