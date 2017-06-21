Featured
Crews battle house fire on Riverside Drive West
Police block off Riverside Drive West as crews battle a house fire in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10:53AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 21, 2017 12:59PM EDT
Windsor firefighters have been called to a house fire at 2135 Riverside W.
Windsor police say the road was closed between Bridge and Randolph, but it has since reopened.
The fire was in the basement and was brought under control by firefighters.
Nobody was home at the time of the incident.
