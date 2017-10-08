Crews battle early-morning fire in Kingsville
House fire in Kingsville takes two hours to get under control. (Photo: Kingsville Fire Department)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, October 8, 2017 10:57AM EDT
Clean up is underway after a house fire on Arner Townline, south of County Road 20 in Kingsville.
The Kingsville fire department was called to the scene just before 5 a.m. Sunday.
It took crews about two hours to get the blaze under control.
The area was closed to traffic but has since re-opened.
There is no word yet on the cause or damage.