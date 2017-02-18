Featured
Crews battle a stubborn fire at Windsor's Nemak plant for hours
A stubborn fire at Windsor's Nemak plant on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 kept fire fighters busy well into the evening.
Windsor fire fighters were kept busy battling a blaze that broke out at the Nemak Plant on Booth Drive Friday.
Fire officials say the fire was under control by around 7 p.m., though heavy smoke and hot spots proved to be a challenge for several more hours. No injuries were reported.
Investigators say the blaze started in the plant's dust collection system. The Nemak plant assembles aluminum engine components.
The estimated damage is about $75,000.
