Essex County OPP say a suspect has been identified related to the theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

On Oct. 15, a woman parked her vehicle at a business in Essex. Police say while she was inside, the male suspect entered the vehicle and removed a credit card.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. the same day, the suspect was captured on video surveillance using a credit card at a gas station in the town of Lakeshore.

The credit card was subsequently used at three other businesses by the same suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.