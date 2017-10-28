Crash sends one person to hospital, knocks out power
A car sits under a hydro pole after a crash on St. Pierre St in Tecumseh. (Tecumseh fire department / Twitter)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, October 28, 2017 11:20AM EDT
One person is in hospital following a spectacular crash that knocked down two hydro poles, wires and a transformer.
The collision happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of St. Pierre Street.
The crash resulted in a lot of damage in the area and homes in the vicinity were without power.
The extent of injuries to the driver is not yet known.
Essex Power is working to restore power to the area.