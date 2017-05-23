

CTV Windsor





An early morning collision of a vehicle hitting a store front in Ridgetown is under investigation.

Chatham-Kent police say it happened around 3 a.m. on Main Street.

The driver was gone when emergency crews arrived - and the vehicle didn't have license plates.

Damage is estimated at $50,000.

The owner of Bailey Saddlery says the cleanup continues, but he remains open.

However, Todd Bailey says the sound of crash woke up some tenants who live upstairs from his retail store.