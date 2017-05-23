Featured
Crash causes $50K damage to Ridgetown business
Police are investigating after a car crashed into a storefront in Ridgetown. (Todd William Bailey / Facebook)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, May 23, 2017 3:34PM EDT
An early morning collision of a vehicle hitting a store front in Ridgetown is under investigation.
Chatham-Kent police say it happened around 3 a.m. on Main Street.
The driver was gone when emergency crews arrived - and the vehicle didn't have license plates.
Damage is estimated at $50,000.
The owner of Bailey Saddlery says the cleanup continues, but he remains open.
However, Todd Bailey says the sound of crash woke up some tenants who live upstairs from his retail store.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.