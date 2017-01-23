Featured
Court hears graphic details during sentencing hearing for Matthew Brush
Cassandra Kaake is shown in this undated photo. (MollyMatters.org)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 10:11AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 23, 2017 5:09PM EST
The sentencing hearing began Monday morning for a man who pleaded guilty to second degree murder of a pregnant Windsor woman.
Warning: details in this case are extremely disturbing.
Matthew Brush, of LaSalle, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Cassandra Kaake. She was seven months pregnant at the time.
Emergency crews were called to the home on Dec. 11, 2014 for a fire and discovered Kaake’s body.
In November, Brush also pled guilty to arson.
In an agreed statement of facts read aloud Monday by Crown Attorney Eric Costaris, Matthew Brush admitted that he covered Kaake's head with a blanket and assaulted her. Once she was unconscious, Brush admitted to killing her with a knife.
CTV’s Sacha Long has more from the courtroom:
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Windsor teen says life is still a challenge after Ford Test Track incident
- Ontario hospital cleanliness questioned, but WRH officials say it’s not an issue
- Trump signs memo to leave TPP trade pact
- Bomb threat at Devonshire Mall still being investigated
- Windsor man charged after allegedly stealing car
Windsor Weather Change city
6 °COvercastMore Windsor and area weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10