The sentencing hearing began Monday morning for a man who pleaded guilty to second degree murder of a pregnant Windsor woman.

Warning: details in this case are extremely disturbing.

Matthew Brush, of LaSalle, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Cassandra Kaake. She was seven months pregnant at the time.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Dec. 11, 2014 for a fire and discovered Kaake’s body.

In November, Brush also pled guilty to arson.

In an agreed statement of facts read aloud Monday by Crown Attorney Eric Costaris, Matthew Brush admitted that he covered Kaake's head with a blanket and assaulted her. Once she was unconscious, Brush admitted to killing her with a knife.

