Environment Canada says to expect up to 10 centimetres of additional snow cover into Tuesday and has issued a Special Weather Statement for the region.

Windsor, Essex, Leamington, and Chatham-Kent are all under the advisory.

Travel may be hazardous Tuesday morning with some roads snow covered and slippery.

As a result of the weather some school buses have been cancelled. Here is a breakdown:

  • Essex County: Cancelled
  • City of Windsor: Running
  • Chatham-Kent: Zones 5-8 Cancelled, Zones 1-4 Running