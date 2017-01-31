Featured
County buses cancelled, special weather statement in effect
A snow plow clears a parking lot on Goyeau Street in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, January 31, 2017 6:05AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 31, 2017 9:40AM EST
Environment Canada says to expect up to 10 centimetres of additional snow cover into Tuesday and has issued a Special Weather Statement for the region.
Windsor, Essex, Leamington, and Chatham-Kent are all under the advisory.
Travel may be hazardous Tuesday morning with some roads snow covered and slippery.
As a result of the weather some school buses have been cancelled. Here is a breakdown:
- Essex County: Cancelled
- City of Windsor: Running
- Chatham-Kent: Zones 5-8 Cancelled, Zones 1-4 Running

