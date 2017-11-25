

CTV Windsor





A Chatham-Kent councillor wants to see another Highway 401 off-ramp to bring more traffic into the Maple city.

South Kent councillor Karen Herman tells CTV News planned upgrades for the Charing Cross Road overpass should renew the conversation for a turn off.

Presently, there are off-ramps on the east and west sides of Chatham, but not at the core.

Herman believes the region would benefit from more visibility along the 401 corridor.

“This is very important to Chatham-Kent," says Herman.

"An off ramp only with no trucks is what I would like to see in our community,” adds Herman. “I believe that can get the residents into Chatham-Kent in an efficient manner.”

The Charing Cross Road overpass is scheduled to be closed for three months next year to fix structural issues.

Chatham's mayor is expected to request a meeting on the issue with the Minister of Transportation.