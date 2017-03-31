Featured
Councillor John Elliott’s home vandalized
Ward 2 Councillor John Elliot at Windsor City Council, October 3rd, 2016: (Photo by AM800's Kristylee Varley)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 7:36AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 31, 2017 4:37PM EDT
A Windsor city councillor says he was not intimated after someone threw a rock through a window at his home.
Ward Two’s John Elliott says he and his family were woken up by a loud sound Wednesday morning only to discover that their front window was smashed with a rock.
“I never had that ever happen in my life,” said Elliott to AM800. “I guess that's a form of intimidation. I wasn't exactly intimated, I was more pissed off about it, because who does that?"
Elliott believes the incident is related to Monday night’s council vote to allow uber to operate within the city.
The incident has been reported to Windsor Police.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.