A Windsor city councillor says he was not intimated after someone through a rock through a window at his home.

Ward Two’s John Elliot says he and his family were woken up by a loud sound Wednesday morning only to discover that their front window was smashed with a rock.

“I never had that ever happen in my life,” said Elliot to AM800. “I guess that's a form of intimidation. I wasn't exactly intimated, I was more pissed off about it, because who does that?"

Elliot adds that he believes the incident is related to Monday night’s council vote to allow uber to operate within the city.

The incident has been reported to Windsor Police.