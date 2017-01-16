

Rich Garton, CTV Windsor





Windsor City Council has voted to outsource caretaking services at Huron Lodge.

It was a lengthy debate at a special meeting of council Monday night.

Labour leaders, families of residents at Huron Lodge long-term care home and other residents made impassioned pleas for council to go against the city staff recommendation to outsource.

Much of the debate focused on cost -- versus level of service.

According to the staff report, the city stands to save upwards of 600-thousand dollars by contracting out to private company Aramark Canada Ltd.

The city will spend 1.9 million to transition staff, which means savings won't be realized for at least three years.

The gallery was full of residents who were overwhelmingly against outsourcing, including a number of caretakers. Among those in attendance was former Unifor boss Ken Lewenza, whose presence was felt during multiple tense moments at the meeting.

“This is about a low wage economy. This is about the city of Windsor leading a low-wage economy,” Lewenza impressed a number of times. “Going after the workers and going after a working wage is wrong-headed.”

Coun. Irek Kusmierczyk criticized administration for not properly vetting Aramark’s “spotty track-record” of service, which he said “does not inspire a lot of faith.”

“It has been said here tonight that the role of council is to seek the lowest price and the lowest cost,” Kusmierczyk said. “Where was that philosophy when we housed elite athletes in a five-star hotel for a swimming competition that lasted a week.”

“Why do we give out-of-towners the gold-glove treatment, and our own people the cheapest option,” he asked.

During final submissions, Fred Francis noted his residents worry about the rising cost of living – and his responsibility to save money for taxpayers. “I don’t know any person, I don’t know any household, I don’t know any business, I don’t know any non-profit who or that does not look at how to save operational expenses year-after-year.”

Francis says he’s not concerned service levels will drop with a switch to a private sector workforce.

“Whomever we have to provide that service must provide the service that’s legislated by the province,” he remarked.

Ultimately, council voted 6-5 in favour of outsourcing, with councillors Gignac, Borrelli, Payne, Francis and Sleiman in support. Mayor Dilkens broke the tie.

Mayor Dilkens noted the city has been doing a service delivery review since 2007, and is looking for ways to deliver a more efficient and effective service for residents.

“The goal is to provide exceptional and cost effective service, and I couldn’t agree more,” Dilkens said.

CUPE local 543 president Mark Vander Voort says the workers will be negatively affected -- and worries for the level of service provided to residents a Huron Lodge.

“I certainly hope there aren't any problems. But all I can tell them is apparently they have quality control checklists and they have a quality control program,” Vander Voort said after the meeting wrapped. “Certainly I'd like to see the old checklists and the new checklists and I'd like to see them in a few months and see how they're actually doing.”