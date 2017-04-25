Featured
Council rejects EpiPen pilot project
This Oct. 10, 2013, file photo, shows an EpiPen epinephrine auto-injector, a Mylan product, in Hendersonville, Texas. (Mark Zaleski, File/AP Photo)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, April 25, 2017 7:20AM EDT
Windsor City Council has rejected a pitch to supply city staffers with EpiPens.
The pilot project was asking the city to fund $2,500 to place EpiPens at city owned facilities.
Last year there were 36 calls to 9-1-1 for allergic reactions, twenty of which required paramedics to use an EpiPen.
Council voted against the measure, with some pointing to the risk of having staff administer EpiPens.
A report will come back to council looking for future options.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.