

CTV Windsor





Windsor City Council has rejected a pitch to supply city staffers with EpiPens.

The pilot project was asking the city to fund $2,500 to place EpiPens at city owned facilities.

Last year there were 36 calls to 9-1-1 for allergic reactions, twenty of which required paramedics to use an EpiPen.

Council voted against the measure, with some pointing to the risk of having staff administer EpiPens.

A report will come back to council looking for future options.