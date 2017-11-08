

CTV Windsor





There likely won't be a repeat of this year's marathon budget session in Windsor.

Council has agreed to spread out the public budget deliberations over two days instead of cramming everything into a single day.

One session will be dedicated to the operating budget while a second day will focus on capital expenditures.

It's in response to many years of lengthy budget meetings, especially the 2017 budget delberations, which lasted longer than 13 hours.

Councillors believe the change will create more transparency and involve more residents in the process.

“They dont have to stay up until 2 in the morning,” says ward 7 councillor Irek Kusmierczyk. “Most people can't they, have to go to work the next day.”

Kusmierczyk believes the break will help council members.

“We're making decisions that are multi-million dollar decisions, and councillors also want to have a fresh mind and fresh eyes when looking at some of these tough decisions" says Kusmierczyk