Featured
Cottam man wins big playing ENCORE
Erwin Etzel won $100,000 playing ENCORE on April 22, 2017. (Courtesy OLG)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017 5:55AM EDT
A Cottam man is $100,000 richer after playing ENCORE.
Erwin Etzel matched six of the seven winning numbers on his ticket for the April 22 draw.
“I routinely go to the store to pick up the newspaper and while I’m there I usually check my lottery tickets,” shared Erwin while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto where he got his big cheque. “I used the ticket checker and saw the words, ‘Big Winner - $100,000’ flash on the screen. I thought, ‘Cool, I won something.’”
Erwin walked back home to share the good news with his wife of 41 years. “I said, ‘I have a surprise for you!’ Then we both headed back to the store. After I scanned the ticket, she was shocked. Next, I asked the retailer to validate it. The terminal froze and OLG called to confirm my win.”
Plans are underway for Erwin’s windfall. “This win offers us financial security,” concluded Erwin.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
More stories from Windsor
- Up to 70 mm of rain possible for parts of Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
- Chatham Alzheimer's patient treated with ultrasound to open blood-brain barrier
- OPP investigating after officer dies at Tremblay Beach
- Tecumseh Road homicide victim died of blunt force trauma: police
- Commercial vehicle inspections in Chatham yield poor results