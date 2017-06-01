

CTV Windsor





The sentencing for convicted drug trafficker Miles Meraw has been set for next month in superior court.

You'll recall in March that Meraw's defence lawyer had wanted an acquittal after Windsor police had admitted to losing nine ounces of cocaine evidence.

But Meraw was still found guilty after being heard on a wiretap detailing the drug exchange, and because police did have a sample of the evidence proving it to be cocaine.

The case dates back to 2013 when Meraw, now 31, was found with a large amount of cocaine.

The crown is asking for a 48 month prison sentence minus the eight months Meraw has already served, in addition to a ten year weapons ban.

The defense on the other hand is requesting a more lenient reformatory sentence with a lengthy probation period.

A decision is expected July 10.