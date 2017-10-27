

CTV Windsor





Residents who live along Lake Erie in Chatham-Kent have been fighting an ongoing battle.

It's because waves have been crashing onto their properties along Erie Shore Drive. It's happened more than once this week.

Sue O'Brien was among dozens of area residents preparing to evacuate Tuesday night. Another wind warning was issued Thursday, as waves once again crashed onto properties.

“I was devastated. The fire department was asking how many people resided here, do we have medication, to get an emergency preparedness plan ready because we're going to have to evacuate" says O’Brien.

There are 110 homes along Erie Shores Drive. Nearly a third of the properties are flooded according to the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority.

The municipality is now offering some help, providing some blocks a rock chute to help prevent further flooding.

Chatham-Kent councillor Trevor Thompson says there are two issues -- the wave action and water staying on shore.

Thompson tells CTV News this has been a 20 year issue and he wants help for the people.

“There's a big drain across the road but they're not tied into it properly and every homeowner is left fending for themselves" says Thompson.

Thompson says there is only so much the municipality can do. He wants other levels of government to help.

“Everything we've gotten back from the province and the feds is our responsibility, our problem and there is no money coming from the province or the feds but they're going to keep an eye out for potential funding programs" adds Thompson.

As for Sue O'Brien, she will continue to invest in repairs while wrestling with the idea of leaving a place she's called home for 30 years.

“To give this up would be terrible" says O’Brien.