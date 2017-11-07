

CTV Windsor





St. Clair College is letting students know about a contingency plan that is in place as the strike enters its fourth week.

The strike at Ontario colleges, which involves 12,000 college professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians, began Oct. 15.

More than 330 staff at St. Clair in Windsor and Chatham are on the picket lines, affecting more than 10,000 students.

Here are some of the date changes at St. Clair:

• The college’s drop date (without academic penalty) will be moved from Nov. 14 to a proposed date of Dec. 11.

• Classes will be extended to Dec. 22.

• The Holiday Break will be from Dec. 25 - Jan. 1. The college will be open on Dec. 27 - 30 to access services (e.g. Library, Tutoring and Open Computer Labs).

• Fall classes will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

• Exams will be scheduled in Jan. 2018 (actual week to be determined).

• The January semester will be delayed accordingly but total semester duration will be 14 weeks (includes March Break).

• March Break (March 12 - March 16) will continue as planned, with the exception of the Collaborative Nursing program, which is scheduled Feb. 19 - Feb. 23.

College officials say due to changes to the academic calendar, contingency plans will support students who have prior travel commitments. The contingency plans will be made available once the work stoppage has concluded.

OPSEU says it thought a deal was close when negotiations continued over the weekend. That was until the College Employer Council on Monday called on staff to vote on a final offer.

The Council says its offer addresses all union concerns, but OPSEU claims the issue of academic freedom is not resolved.

The College Council is also calling on OPSEU to suspend the strike ahead of a vote, so nearly half a million students can return to class.