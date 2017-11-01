Construction worker and excavator fall off Amherstburg bridge
Police say there way an industrial accident at the Front Road Bridge in Amherstburg, Ont., on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. (Courtesy Amherstburg police)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 5:00PM EDT
The Ministry of Labour is investigating an industrial accident in Amherstburg.
Police say a construction worker and an excavator fell off a Front Road bridge and plummeted into the water.
It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the worker was taken to hospital, but was not hurt.