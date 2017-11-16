

CTV Windsor





A new 150-metre walkway feature is going up along Lakeshore’s waterfront.

The jetty will extend into Lake St. Clair from the Belle River West Beach to replace the failing 25-metre steel breakwall.

Town of Lakeshore officials say it is intended to separate beach goer’s from boaters.

The new jetty will have a nine-metre solid surface with viewing areas, seating and access from the west beach.

This is expected to not only protects swimmers, but provides a new opportunity to connect to Lakeshore’s waterfront on Lake St. Clair.

Construction on the jetty begins this week and it is anticipated all of the in water work will be completed by the end of the year, weather permitting.

Lakeshore officials say they look forward to the start of the project and further enhancing the waterfront park.