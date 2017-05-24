

Construction season in Windsor has started, and it’s a busy one.

The City has 77 construction projects on the books for this summer.

Dwayne Dawson, the Executive Director of Operations for Windsor’s public works department, says the road and sewer work amounts to more than $60-million.

That’s more work than what has been done in past years, but as Dawson points out, it’s because City Council approved an additional $10-million in infrastructure spending in 2017.

Dawson points out most of the projects are short-term, for road repaving or surfacing of roads that were rebuilt last summer.

But there are two big projects – on Cabana Road and the EC Row Expressway.

“Cabana, dollar figure wise is bigger than EC Row” says Dawson. “You will see a little bit bigger impact on EC Row just because of the commuting, more traffic on EC Row but Cabana will see a lot of tie-ups as well.”

To help residents deal with the loss of a major east-west artery on Cabana Road, there will be a public information meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Roseland Public School.

EC Row at Conservation Drive, between Howard Avenue and Walker Road, is already down to one lane in both directions for rehabilitation work on the overpass.

The work is scheduled to continue until August 14th.

Conservation Drive will also be closed between North Service Road and EC Row Avenue East for the project.

There is more work planned on EC Row.

On Monday May 29, construction will begin at Manning Road and EC Row and that work will last until November.

The $6.9-million project will include new turning lanes to better handle the 40,000 vehicles that use this intersection every day.

Dawson hopes motorists will be patient during construction season so that work crews can get the job done safely.

“These are real people out there, doing a tough job” says Dawson. “We know it’s inconvenient, but give them a little time and space.”