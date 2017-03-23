

CTV Windsor





Drivers in Chatham-Kent are being warned of a bridge closure over the 401 for eight months.

Construction crews expect the Highway 40 overpass and its ramps will close to traffic starting April 18 and won't reopen until November.

Work continues on the overpass to reconfigure the interchange and replace the bridge.

The work is expected to accommodate future widening of the 401 to eight lanes.

The 401 is expected to close overnight from Saturday April 29 to Sunday morning for bridge demolition.