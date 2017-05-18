

The intersection of Manning Road and County Road 22, which becomes the E.C. Row is scheduled for some major upgrades.

To help reduce congestion, several new turning lanes will be added to better handle the 40,000 vehicles which use the intersection in Tecumseh every day.

Work on the $6.9-million project is scheduled to start May 29 and crews aren't expected to wrap-up until November.

Officials expect some traffic headaches over that period and ask commuters to be patient and to try to leave some extra drive time.