

Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor





Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Lemieux was looking to gain support when he made a stop in Chatham Sunday night. Lemieux’s public event was held at Smitty's Family Restaurant from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Topics expected to be discussed include reducing government spending, lowering taxes, creating jobs and protecting freedom of speech. Lemieux distinguishes himself from other leadership candidates by saying he would be open to Private Members Bills, and would even introduce legislation to address specific life issues and allow MP’s to vote according to their conscience.

Lemieux declared his candidacy for the Conservative Party leadership in August of 2016. His campaign has largely focused on social conservative issues and increased personal freedoms. Lemieux served as the Conservative MP for the Ontario riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell from 2006 to 2015, when he was defeated by Liberal Francis Drouin.

Lemieux has visited several communities, with the last stop in Sarnia on Saturday. Lemieux is expected to visit Windsor on Monday.