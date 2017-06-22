

CTV Windsor





The Essex Region Conservation Foundation (ERCF) launched The Place for Life Campaign in honour of its 40 year celebration.

The campaign hopes to raise 1 million over the next three years to support its projects through trail development, greening, outdoor education and heritage preservation.

The campaign’s co-chair John Omstead says “Forty years ago, there were no greenway trails in this region and natural areas coverage was merely 3.5 per cent…now, we have nearly 100 kilometers of connected greenways. Natural areas coverage has increased to 8.5 per cent through planting 6 million trees…and more than three hundred and fifty thousand young people have experienced outdoor education.”

The campaign is off to a strong start with well over $300,000 raised.