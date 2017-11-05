

CTV Windsor





With a special weather statement still in effect for southern Ontario due to rainfall amounts, a flood alert has also been issued in Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority says local watercourses should be expected to rise and some could spill their banks Sunday.

There could also be localized flooding simply due to the heavy rains, officials say. As much as 50 millimetres is possible. The highest amounts are forecast as most likely to occur near Lake Erie.

If excessive rainfall amounts appear, the Indian-McGregor Creek Diversion Channel may need to be operated.

Environment Canada’s Marine Forecast also has a strong wind warning in effect for western Lake Erie

There has been some flooding along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent earlier this year and residents along the Lake Erie shoreline should be aware and pay attention to local conditions, LTVCA says.

Homeowners should secure their properties and try to ensure that catchbasins and other drainage works around their properties are clear and free of debris that could block them.

People should take extra caution and avoid the river, ditches, streams and shoreline. The combination of slippery banks, waves and/or fast flowing water can be dangerous.