The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has issued a safety bulletin due to rainfall amounts.

People should take extra caution and avoid the river, ditches, and streams, it says.

On Saturday, the watershed received rainfall totals between 10 and 50 millimetres, with higher amounts received in the western portion of the watershed.

The authority says in the areas that received heavy rainfall, smaller local watercourses saw levels rise.

In some places, watercourses spilled their banks. The LTVCA operated the Indian-McGregor Creek Diversion Channel Saturday night. Water levels on these smaller local watercourses have peaked throughout the watershed and are now declining, the authority says.

But water levels on the Thames River will rise over the next few days as the water from the upper watershed makes its way downstream. However, flooding from the Thames River is currently not expected, it says.

The combination of slippery banks and fast moving cold water can be dangerous.