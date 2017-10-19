

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a ‘consensual fight’ resulted in one man in hospital with a gunshot wound.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a shooting on Tecumseh Road East, between Tourangeau Road and Aubin Road.

Police say a 35-year-old man was shot and taken to hospital, where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

A 42-year-old Windsor has been arrested in connection to the shooting, and is in police custody.

Windsor police emphasize there is no risk to the public. It was determined that this incident was not a random act, and that the victim and accused were known to one another.

Investigation determined that the pair met up by chance today inside a business in the 3900 block of Tecumseh Road East.

They exchanged words over a longstanding dispute, then exited the business and became involved in a physical altercation. During the altercation, police say a firearm was produced and the victim was shot.

Neighbours say they heard one gunshot come from the vicinity of a pharmacy nearby.

“We heard a pop. My girlfriend asked what the sound was and I told her probably just a car tire popping so I thought nothing of it,” says resident Tyler Steen. “5 to 10 minutes later, we came outside and maybe seven or eight police cars were swarming the pharmacy.

Witnesses say they also saw a man with blood on his stomach.

Ten police cruisers plus the K-9 Unit and the ESU were on the scene. Officers quickly found a man matching the physical description provided by both the victim and witnesses. He also had minor injuries consistent with being involved in a physical altercation. The man was arrested without incident.

Police say the arrested man was found to be in possession of a small amount of suspected methamphetamine as well as a prohibited knife.

Debbie Coulter admits the incident is “a little bit scary” for their normally quiet neighbourhood.

Tecumseh Rd. E was closed in both directions as officers conducted their investigation. The road has since been reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com